JERSEYVILLE - With plans to break ground in Spring 2021, Jerseyville will soon be able to offer another 50 units to individuals and families in need of high quality yet affordable home options.

Construction of the new Diamond Apartments of Jerseyville will soon to be underway on the city’s south end, just west of Route 109 and Magnolia Lane, between Commerce Boulevard and Bluebird Lane. The new units are anticipated to be ready for occupancy by Summer 2022.

Partnering to bring this development to Jerseyville is 3 Diamond Development, Regional Housing Development and Emerald Development, LLC, along with a pending investor partner. Morrissey Construction Company of Godfrey is the project’s general contractor, and Ludwig and Company will provide property management services once occupancy activities begin.

Diamond Apartments of Jerseyville was among 21 affordable housing developments awarded a piece of the $26 million in funding from the annual Federal LIHTC program awarded through the Illinois Housing Development Authority. Specifically, this development was awarded an annual allocation of $1,142,000 in 9% Low Income Housing Tax Credits.

Ryan Morrissey, vice president at Morrissey Construction, said, “This project would not be feasible without the tax credits, as they make up about 70 percent of the total funding. It’s also worth noting that Jerseyville was one of only two applications approved in Southern Illinois.”

Developers plan to use the tax credit to help build six two-story, garden-style buildings and one single-story duplex structure on site, as well as a community building. The development will consist of four one-bedroom units, 20 two-bedroom units, and 26 three-bedroom units. The garden-style buildings will have a central breezeway providing access to each second story, and a small balcony or patio for each unit.

A one-story community building will be located at the northwestern edge of the site, providing further gathering and workspace options for tenants along with office space for property managers. Onsite amenities will also include bike racks and ample parking, as well as ADA-compliant accessibility built in throughout the site and its units.

Local area residents might recognize a similarity to the nearby Brookshire Estates apartment complex once construction is complete.

The Jerseyville Economic Development Council (JEDC) Partners in Progress initiative helped with the IHDA application process, providing information for the narrative related to Jerseyville area’s demographics and economy that clearly outlined the region’s need for more workforce housing options.

“This project will certainly go a long way in establishing homes for our emerging workforce with the Mid-American International Gateway rail-served logistics park development,” said Jerseyville Mayor William Russell, who also serves as president of the JEDC Partners in Progress initiative. “Single family housing is a key component in JEDC’s effort to develop the industrial park and recruit young families to choose our area as their hometown.”

Residents will need to be income-qualified to live in the development. Units will be affordable to families with annual incomes between $17,430 for a single person to $57,720 for a family of six.

“The goal is to provide high quality apartment homes for families that are also affordable,” said Morrissey.

Many green development goals will also be met with this development, including the installation of Energy Star appliances and lighting, as well as 2 x 6 exterior wall construction with stone veneer wainscoting and fiber-cement siding. Within each unit, included appliances will be a stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, ceiling fans, combo microwave/exhaust vent hood, as well as a washer and dryer. Wire shelving and hanging rods will be included in closet spaces where bulk storage is not intended.

The new development will also include new concrete roads, parking areas, walkways, and ADA-accessible ramping, as well as new landscaping features. There will be a playground and accessible park bench seating adjacent to the community building, two new masonry dumpster enclosures, along with 105 parking spaces onsite, with 7 ADA accessibility-compliant parking spots.

ACCOMPANYING ARCHITECTURAL RENDERINGS:

Courtesy of Morrissey Construction Company/JEDC Partners in Progress

About JEDC Partners in Progress: With a mission to increase the economic vitality of the Jersey, Greene and northern Madison County region, the Jerseyville Economic Development Council (JEDC) Partners in Progress promotes economic development activities targeting both large and small businesses with a goal to attract new entities and sustain those who are already doing business in the region. For more information, contact Shari Albrecht, sharialbrecht@jedc-il.us, 618/639-5332, or visit jedc-il.us online.

(Prepared for JEDC Partners in Progress by Melissa Meske/MMP)

