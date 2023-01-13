Article continues after sponsor message

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis County Police Department Bureau of Communications is excited to announce the implementation of a new, non-emergency call handling system. Citizens who call our non-emergency phone line will be greeted by an intelligent voice assistant (IVA). Nothing will change for 911 callers. Anyone calling 911 in the areas serviced by the St. Louis County Police Department will continue to have their calls answered by a call taker in the Bureau of Communications.

This technological advancement has been implemented to improve our services to the community. It allows our department to streamline the facilitation between the caller and the services needed within St. Louis County. The voice assistant learns the caller’s needs and assigns a confidence score as it processes an increasing number of calls. As the repetition increases, so does the confidence score; this determines the voice assistant’s ability to understand what the caller is saying and where the call should be transferred. This feature is important to the St. Louis County Police Department in order to provide the most efficient experience to our callers.

Most importantly, the new system allows our call takers to address priority calls more quickly, thus reducing the wait time for emergency calls.

