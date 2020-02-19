COLLINSVILLE – Lewis & Clark Habitat for Humanity’s new and improved ReStore will offer a significant amount more space and enhanced shopping experience at its new location at 1950 Vandalia in Collinsville.

Lewis & Clark’s ReStore has its grand opening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 22. The grand opening celebration will feature prizes, food, kid zone activities, and unique shopping experience.

The new building has 10,000 square feet of space, compared to about 3,000 square feet at the old location. Habitat for Humanity ReStores is home improvement stores and donation centers that sell new and gently used furniture, appliances, building materials and more to the public at a fraction of the retail price. Proceeds from the Habitat for Humanity ReStores help the organization build homes for low-income families.

Amber, a proud local Habitat homeowner said, “Our house has given me a foundation to build from. It alleviated so many of my struggles in the search for providing a safe home for my children and myself. They helped set me up for success. And it didn't end there. Their continued support towards my family has truly been one of the biggest blessings in my life that I will forever be grateful and humbled by.”

Article continues after sponsor message

The community has come together to see this project through from concept to reality. Over 1,900 volunteer hours have been worked since July. "The extra space at the new location is critical in our ability to generate funding to provide safe, quality homes for low-income families," said Melanie Nagel, Executive Director of Lewis & Clark Habitat for Humanity. Without the volunteers led by our Volunteer Project Coordinators; Ken Beeman, Greg Erspamer and Doren Rakers, none of this would have been possible.

“We are so incredibly grateful,” added Carrie Wolf, ReStore Manager.

Nagel said she sees the new store as a “big opportunity to bring the community together around our really important mission to help low-income families get housing.”

“The home restore business is one of the biggest fundraisers for Lewis * Clark Habitat for Humanity,” she said. “It is exciting to have a bigger store and it will bring higher revenues. All the profit goes toward building these homes and the gently used appliances, furniture, home goods also help the community. You can find a lot of treasures here.

"In addition to our volunteers, so many partners made this effort possible (including, but not limited to): Jarvis Electric, Local 309 IBEW, Painters District Council 58, Crafton Plumbing, Kane Mechanical Inc, Southern Illinois Carpenters Joint Apprenticeship Program, Farnsworth Group, Oates Associates Inc., Accurate Fire Protection, C2C, Locks A to Z, Vallow Flooring, DNR Fence Inc, Eberhart Signs, Ameren Cares, Republic Waste and student volunteers from Southern IL University of Edwardsville and the Youth Build Program at Lewis and Clark Community College."

Lewis and Clark Habitat for Humanity ReStore hours are Wednesday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Donation drop off hours are from: Wednesday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information on Lewis & Clark Habitat for Humanity Restore, visit LCReStore.org or call 618-223-1711.

More like this: