HOLIDAY SHORES - James and Sarah Fillback consider their life like a dream come true with their relationship together and live with the children.

James said the first date for them was a Pere Marquette State Park hiking trip.

“We absolutely love bicycle riding and kayaking,” James said. “These are days we need as a couple.”

James looked out at his backyard and said 10 years ago he could have never pictured this beautiful family and life.

“She is the best mom to our children,” he said. “We have similar but different backgrounds. What we love most is taking trips for our recreation, kayaking, bicycling. We both love it.”

James and Sarah plan to get married soon.

“COVID put a damper on things,” he said. “We have some older ones in our family. We event postponed some family reunions. We are really trying to make sure everyone can be there.”

James said what he loves the most about Sarah is that she “keeps us grounded no matter. I believe 90 percent of it is showing up in a relationship.”

James said his biggest words of advice for other couples for success are: “Never quit trying. Ninety percent is just showing up.”

