ST. LOUIS - Neurosurgery of St. Louis (NSL), a new independent physician’s group serving the St. Louis and Metro East region, has opened its first three clinic locations in Illinois and Missouri. The Illinois clinic is located at 3 St. Elizabeth Blvd, Suite 3200 in O’Fallon. The Missouri locations are at 112 Piper Hill Drive, Suite 12 in St. Peters, and 12855 North Forty Drive in Town and Country, Missouri. All three locations are currently accepting new patients.

The group includes native St. Louis neurosurgeons Stephen Johans, MD, and Sarah Fouke, MD. Brendan Fong, MD, has also joined the practice after completing his residency at Washington University School of Medicine as well as a skull-based tumor fellowship at the University of California, Irvine. Dr. Johans specializes in comprehensive care for spinal disorders, brain tumors, and endoscopic skull base surgery as well as general spinal and cranial disorders.

Dr. Fouke has more than a dozen years of experience and was the first woman to ever graduate from the Washington University School of Medicine neurosurgery residency program. She is also one of only a handful of female neurosurgeons in the region and focuses her practice on degenerative spinal conditions in addition to cranial disorders and tumors.

According to the group, they made the decision to move from the traditional hospital employment setting in order to offer specialized care to a wider range of patients with more cost-effective and convenient location options. NSL also wants to increase patients’ access to care, with appointments in many cases being available within 72 hours.

“As someone who was born and raised in St. Louis, I feel a commitment to offering patients the best level of care,” said Dr. Fouke. “There are currently very limited neurosurgical care options in the Metro East and Central Illinois and the same is true for many areas surrounding St. Louis. Our group understands that patients with conditions that require a neurosurgeon may be in debilitating pain or experiencing an extreme loss in the quality of their lives. We don’t want patients waiting weeks, or driving several hours away, to get the care they need. Our goal is to bring expert-level and comprehensive neurosurgical care to patients closer to home.”

Rohit Kesarwani, MD, who specializes in movement disorders will be starting December 1 and Neill Wright, MD, who has more than 20 years of experience specializing in cervical spine surgery, will be joining NSL in April. The practice, which officially opened in August, expects to double in size in the next 12 months, with further locations and new physician announcements expected soon.

“It’s very exciting to see the highly-specialized and experienced group of neurosurgeons who are joining our practice,” said Dr. Fouke. “Many of our neurosurgeons completed their residency training locally or have connections to the area so we all share the same passion for this region and providing patients with the best possible outcomes.”

Neurosurgery of St. Louis has a dedicated team that specializes in neurological diseases and disorders such as benign and malignant brain tumors, spine conditions such as degenerative spine disease, spinal stenosis, neck pain, lower back pain, spinal fractures, sciatica, and peripheral nerve disorders. The highly specialized team of neurosurgeons is one of the only independent neurosurgery groups in Metro East Illinois. For more information about Neurosurgery of St. Louis, go to www.stlbrainandspine.com or call 888.828.8608.

