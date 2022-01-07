ALTON - Neighbors close to the explosion and significant fire at Hatch & Kirk, 4758 Humbert Road in Alton, were all surprised Friday morning at witnessing a raging blaze so close to their homes. Multiple fire agencies responded from Alton, Godfrey, Fosterburg, Wood River, Brighton, and across the river from Blackjack, MO, responded to the scene.

A portion of the Hatch & Kirk building had collapsed.

One carpenter near the scene saw smoke initially and went back into a home nearby. When he came back out, the fire was roaring, he said.

Other neighbors said they didn't hear any explosion but quickly knew this was a serious situation at Hatch & Kirk.

Officials reported that everyone had evacuated the building and there were no reports of injuries.

