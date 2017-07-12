EAST ST. LOUIS - Donald S. Boyce, United States Attorney for the Southern District of Illinois, announced today that two Nebraska men were indicted on July 12, 2017, for conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, four counts of interference with commerce by robbery, and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.



Allen McCray, 19, and Victor Linton, 23, both of Omaha, Nebraska, were charged in a seven count indictment. The indictment alleges that beginning on or about April 12, 2017, and continuing through and including April 21, 2017, McCray and Linton conspired and did commit a series of four armed robberies of MotoMart, Circle K, and Casey’s General Store on April 15, 2017 and Prime Sole on April 19, 2017, within the Southern District of Illinois. The indictment also alleges that a firearm was brandished or discharged at each of these robberies.

The conspiracy and robbery offenses carry up to a maximum of 20 years of imprisonment, to be followed by up to three years of supervised release and a fine up to $250,000. Brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence carries a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years to life imprisonment, to be followed by five years supervised release, and a fine up to $250,000. For a second or subsequent conviction under this section, the minimum sentence is not less than 25 years of imprisonment up to life imprisonment. Discharging a firearm during a crime of violence carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years to life imprisonment, followed by five years of supervised release, and a fine up to $250,000.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Maryville Police Department, the O’Fallon Police Department, the Troy Police Department, the Effingham Police Department, Illinois State Police, Missouri State Highway Patrol and multiple law enforcement agencies in Illinois, Nebraska, Missouri, and Indiana.