EDWARDSVILLE – Nearly 300 third and fourth graders from nine area elementary schools gathered on the campus of Metro-East Lutheran High School this week for the annual MELHS Field Day.

Metro-East Lutheran High School (MELHS) has hosted the annual Field Day event for third and fourth-grade students for many years, but due to the pandemic has not been able to hold the event for the past few years.

“We were glad to be able to bring Field Day back this year,” said Dr. Jay Krause, principal of MELHS. “This event is just one more way we strive to be partners in education with the many high-quality elementary schools in the surrounding area.”

During this year’s event, students competed in activities ranging from tug-of-war and relay races to basketball shootouts, jump rope contests and sack races. MELHS students volunteered their time to help make the event a success.

Elementary schools from Edwardsville, Collinsville, Hamel, Prairietown, Bethalto, Belleville, Litchfield and Staunton all participated in this year’s event.

“I think it’s a great event,” said Jen Batty, fourth grade teacher from Good Shepherd Lutheran School in Collinsville. “Not only is it a chance for our kids to interact with their classmates in a different setting, but they also get to interact with kids from many different schools. And it’s a really good introduction to Lutheran High.”

For more information about Metro-East Lutheran High School, which has been providing academic excellence in a Christ-centered environment for more than 40 years, go to www.melhs.org.

