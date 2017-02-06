ALTON - The Alton Section National Council of Negro Women announces its biennial Cotillion. Young women ages 17 – 19 attending a public or private high school or college participate in a series of educational workshops, service projects and bonding activities designed to build critical self-esteem principles and leadership skills.

These activities will culminate in an elegant dinner dance – Cotillion – June 11, 2017, at the Atrium, when the young women will be introduced to society.

"The continued idea behind this event is not just to present these young ladies to society but to expose them to other activities that can advance them in future education and careers," Debra Pitts, the event co-chair and member of the organization, said.

NCNW, Inc. established in 1935, addresses local needs while impacting communities nationwide through section and affiliate volunteers in 31 states.

Our mission is to lead, develop and advocate for women of African descent as they support their families and communities. We seek to harness the collective power of women of African descent, so that they may realize their full potential. To create a just society in which the quality of life is enhanced for all people.

Alton Section was established in 1981.

For more information, Debra Pitts 618 977-9783?djpitts53@gmail.com or Anne Johnson 618 466-9369?a.johnson239@sbcglobal.net