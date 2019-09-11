EDWARDSVILLE - Throughout the past decade, the NCERC at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville has spearheaded the establishment of the nutritional profile of distiller’s dried grains with solubles (DDGS) and their impact on animal feed.

NCERC Director of Research Yan Zhang, PhD, and SIU Carbondale Assistant Professor of Aquaculture Karolina Kwasek, PhD, are leading a new collaborative research project with the Center for Fisheries, Aquaculture and Aquatic Sciences (CFAAS) at SIUC, a world-class research facility for both freshwater and marine sciences.

Utilizing Illinois Corn Marketing Board funds, the collaborative project’s purpose is to conduct a fish feeding trial in order to expedite the usage of DDGS as a common aquafeed ingredient in the U.S., creating increased demand for more bushels of Illinois corn. The preliminary feeding trial will determine the maximum level of inclusion of DDGS produced by an Illinois-based ethanol plant in tilapia diets.

Based on the project’s results, the team plans to execute a marketing campaign to connect with U.S. aquaculture producers and aquafeed manufacturers.

