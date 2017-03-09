Complete Brackets

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - The NCAA announced the first-round matchups for the Division I Wrestling Championships set for March 16-18 at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis.

At 125 pounds, Freddie Rodriguez (21-6) earned the No. 14 seed in his weight class and will face Vito Pasone (16-7) of Appalachian State in opening round.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

At 174 pounds, Jake Residori (19-11) will compete in the pigtail match against Ohio's Matt Reed (12-11). The winner advances to the first round at face seventh-seeded Kyle Crutchmer (18-5) of Oklahoma State.

At 197 pounds, Jake Tindle (19-10) meets 10th-seeded Kevin Beasley (22-5) of Old Dominion.

This is the second appearance in the NCAA Division I Championships for both Rodridguez and Tindle. It is Residori's first appearance. All three SIUE wrestlers won their respective weight classes at last week's Southern Conference Championships.

More like this:

Kahoks' Dawson, Tigers' Zugmaier, Shells' Skiles, Bulldogs' Rottmann, Advance To Final Day Of Girls State Wrestling
Mar 1, 2025
Pierre Walton Wins East Side's First Wrestling Title In 82 Years, Rakers Finishes Second For Bulldogs  
Feb 24, 2025
Sparklight Male Athletes Of Month: Jersey Community Middle School Wrestling Team Celebrates Historic Season
Mar 19, 2025
Rulo Makes History With Belleville East's First State Wrestling Title
Feb 24, 2025
Area Wrestlers Advance Through Wrestleback Rounds At IHSA State Individual Wrestling Tournament
Feb 21, 2025

 