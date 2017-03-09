Complete Brackets



EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. - The NCAA announced the first-round matchups for the Division I Wrestling Championships set for March 16-18 at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis.

At 125 pounds, Freddie Rodriguez (21-6) earned the No. 14 seed in his weight class and will face Vito Pasone (16-7) of Appalachian State in opening round.

At 174 pounds, Jake Residori (19-11) will compete in the pigtail match against Ohio's Matt Reed (12-11). The winner advances to the first round at face seventh-seeded Kyle Crutchmer (18-5) of Oklahoma State.

At 197 pounds, Jake Tindle (19-10) meets 10th-seeded Kevin Beasley (22-5) of Old Dominion.

This is the second appearance in the NCAA Division I Championships for both Rodridguez and Tindle. It is Residori's first appearance. All three SIUE wrestlers won their respective weight classes at last week's Southern Conference Championships.

