ALTON - Nautilus in Alton opened its doors after the Madison County Health Board decided to open the county last week.

Nautilus, a well-known health club, is located at 4425 Industrial Drive, Alton.

Nautilus General Manager Susie Sweetman said there are monitors throughout the health club ensuring everyone is social distancing. She also shared that there is intense disinfecting of machines being done. Machines are disinfected each time they are used and spray bottles are available throughout the club for members. Nautilus employees are also wearing masks.

“We are tickled to death to be open and the members are also tickled to death,” Sweetman said. “We certainly understand that some are still uncomfortable coming because of COVID-19. We opened after the ruling by the county health board.”

Nautilus is limiting the number of people in its large club and has some machines shut off to help maintain social distancing. A Nautilus representative said the club has been “busy” so far.

“There are a lot of seniors who are here, but some have asked to freeze their memberships until later,” the rep said. “Anyone who doesn’t feel comfortable coming can call us and we will freeze their memberships for the time being.”

Like many other health clubs across the country, Nautilus did not charge its members for April or May.

The swimming pool is state-licensed and will remain closed until Gov. JB Pritzker and the state gives approval.

Nautilus is open from 4 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The daycare is open, and some classes are currently available.

For more information, contact Nautilus at (618) 466-9115.Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

