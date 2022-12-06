EDWARDSVILLE - Nautical Bowls will have its grand opening Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at its new Edwardsville location at 2323 Plum Street. Doors open at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Nautical Bowls co-owner Joel Nimmo encouraged people to come early and have photos taken with Santa and listen to Christmas carols.

"Also, the first 50 guests in line receive a free bowl," he said. "One lucky winner will receive a free bowl for a year."

Nimmo said for those looking for the new Edwardsville business, it is located between Sugarfire and Chicken Salad Chick on Plum Street.

"We will serve delicious acai bowls that just happen to be packed full of superfood ingredients that are organic, gluten-free, dairy-free, plant-based, and loaded with essential vitamins and nutrients to fuel a full life," Nimmo said. "See you Saturday.”

