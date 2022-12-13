Nautical Bowls Opens in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE - Nautical Bowls was jam-packed throughout the day for its grand opening Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at its new Edwardsville location at 2323 Plum Street. Since the opening day, the location has been steady as one of the latest Edwardsville businesses.

The new Edwardsville business is located between Sugarfire and Chicken Salad Chick on Plum Street.

Joel and Melissa Nimmo, the new owners of Nautical Bowls, said the new business has been a year in the making.

“We are excited to bring Nautical Bowls to the Edwardsville community,” Nimmo said. “Every ingredient we use is like a superfood and it looks like a desert. The food ingredients have a number of healthy textures.

"We will serve delicious acai bowls that are packed full of superfood ingredients that are organic, gluten-free, dairy-free, plant-based, and loaded with essential vitamins and nutrients to fuel a full life.”

Joel said he is originally from Edwardsville and graduated from EHS in 1994. After living all over the country, he said he wanted to return to Edwardsville with his wife to make a life here and bring healthy options to the community.

Melissa agreed with her husband and said: “We love the product and we love Edwardsville.”

The couple said they are excited to be a part of all the amazing things that are happening in the Edwardsville area.

