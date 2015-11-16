Dozens of American Indian artists and vendors to sell handmade work Nov. 27-29

COLLINSVILLE – Looking for unique holiday gifts? Need a dose of artistic inspiration? The annual Native American Holiday Market at Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site offers both right after Thanksgiving, from Friday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Nov. 29.

More than 30 Native American artists, craftpersons and vendors will be selling an incredible array of goods at the Collinsville historic site’s interpretive center. Their work includes paintings, drawings, baskets, beadwork, pottery, metal work, wood carvings, feather work, decorated gourds and jewelry of all types. All items are Indian-made and most reflect some aspect of native culture.

The artisans come from a variety of tribal affiliations, including Navajo, Zuni, Hopi, Potawatomi, Cherokee, Arapaho, Meskwaki, Ho-Chunk, Seminole, Oglala Sioux, Chickasaw and Athabaskan.

Crafts and artwork will be available in all price ranges.

The event runs from noon to 5 p.m. on Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. There is no admission fee, but donations of $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, $2 for students and $15 for families are suggested.

Food will be available Saturday and Sunday, served by the Thomas Edward Smith family from Overland Park, Kansas. The treats include meat pies, frybread, Indian tacos, walking tacos, hotdogs and soup.

And for the first time there will be demonstrations and performances at the market.

Eight-year-old writer and composer Makani Mato-Toyela of the United Cherokee Ani-Yun-Wiya will present three original musical pieces at 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. His sister, Makasha Mato-Toyela, will speak at 3 p.m. Saturday about the Cherokee belief in “Little People.” And Sunday at 3, Will Harjo of the Muscogee Creek will explain the different types of wood used for making flutes and demonstrate the different tones and sounds they produce.

Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site, operated by the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency, is just eight miles from downtown St. Louis, in Collinsville, Illinois, off Interstates 55-70 (Exit 6) and Interstate 255 (Exit 24) on Collinsville Road. The site is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays but open Wednesday through Sunday.

For more information call 618-346-5160 or go to www.cahokiamounds.org.

