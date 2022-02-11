SOUTH ROXANA - Bryce Dell comes from a law enforcement family as his uncle Dennis Plew is the Dupo Police Chief. Plew has had a long police career serving in the Cahokia Police Department and SIUE Police Department.

Dell recently became a South Roxana Police Officer. Bryce is the first to admit his uncle inspired him to be a police officer.

Bryce is what one would call famous on social media as his inspirational TikTok videos have garnered 6.5 million views.

“Bryce’s videos are clean and wholesome,” South Roxana Police Chief Bob Coles said. “It is part of the younger generation’s culture, so I think we might as well embrace it.”

Chief Coles describes Bryce as “an enthusiastic learner and very approachable.”

“Even though there is a generational gap between Bryce and myself I truly enjoy this young man,” Chief Coles said. “He has a good drive, initiative, and willingness to learn. He is just an all-around good person with a strong work ethic. I see a lot of myself in Bryce. Bryce is what the rest of us call ‘a Tik-Tok Celebrity.’"

Bryce says he loves his job as a South Roxana Police Officer and wouldn’t give it up for anything. He spent time in Columbia and East Carondelet before his arrival in South Roxana.

“I feel like my Tik-Tok videos are a good community relations part of me,” he said, “especially with so much hatred to law enforcement these days. Some of the videos are funny and just for the most part to let people know that all cops are not bad and are humans outside work. I don’t really have specific topics for my videos, but I have had people reach out to me all the time and asked how to pursue a career in law enforcement, so I am going to keep doing them.”

“I admire my uncle so much,” Bryce said. “I have some cousins in law enforcement, but my uncle is the reason I am a police officer.”

Chief Coles said the enthusiasm of his two new hires Bryce Dell and Chralene O’Dell gives him hope for the future of law enforcement and his own department.

