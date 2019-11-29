CHICAGO — You might want to add a Mega Millions ticket to your holiday shopping list as Black Friday approaches. The jackpot is at its highest since early June, and Illinois players have the chance to win an estimated $243 million jackpot in the Mega Millions drawing taking place on Black Friday, November 29, 2019, at 10 p.m.

“If you need a break from waiting in lines and fighting the crowds, a stop at your local Lottery retailer could pay off big on Black Friday,” said Jason Schaumburg, Illinois Lottery Communications Director. “While you’re there, pick up Holiday Instant Tickets, which make great gifts for all the adults on your list.”

Just think about it – $243 million is a hefty chunk of change, with a lot of holiday shopping potential when it comes to the most popular gifts purchased on Black Friday, such as electronics and appliances. If one lucky winner hit all their numbers and won the Mega Millions jackpot on Black Friday, they could buy:

4.9 million Giiker Smart Supercube Puzzle Games1

1.6 million Fitbits2

1.2 million KitchenAid Standing Mixers3

1.2 million Philips AirFryers4

975,000 Apple AirPods Pro5

Article continues after sponsor message

*Source: 1MoMa Design Store; 2Fitbit.com; 3KitchenAid.com; 4Philips.com; 5Apple.com; 6National Retail Federation.

And if a Mega Millions winner was feeling really generous, he or she could easily buy every one of the expected 66.6 million Black Friday shoppers who brave the lines and the crowds a cup of coffee.6

With eight other prizes ranging from $2 to $1 million, players don’t have to hit the jackpot to cash in on Mega Millions! Illinois residents who are 18 and older can purchase Mega Millions and all of the Illinois Lottery’s draw-based game tickets by using the Illinois Lottery’s mobile app. The free app is available for download on iOS and Android devices and offers any Illinois adult the chance to purchase lottery tickets on their smartphone. Players can also purchase their tickets online at illinoislottery.com and at nearly 7,200 retailers statewide.

QUICK MEGA MILLIONS FACTS

Current jackpot is $243 million; cash option of $167 million; the largest Mega Millions jackpot since June

Jackpots start at $40 million

Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1:302,575,350

Drawings are at 10 p.m. (CT) every Tuesday and Friday

More like this: