EDWARDSVILLE - Cordell & Cordell, the nation’s largest domestic litigation firm focusing on representing men in family law cases, recently hired Associate Attorney Meagan Agne in its Edwardsville office (105 W. Vandalia St., Suite 450, Edwardsville, IL 62025).

Ms. Agne earned her Juris Doctor from Northern Illinois University College of Law and is licensed to practice in Illinois. Before joining Cordell & Cordell, Ms. Agne exclusively practiced family law. Ms. Agne joins Cordell & Cordell as the second attorney in the Edwardsville office.

Divorce can be an emotionally grueling process, but Ms. Agne is empathetic and compassionate with all of her clients. She prides herself on those two traits and relishes the opportunity to assist and support clients through what can be a very stressful time in their family life and impact lives in a positive way.

“At times the process will seem overwhelming,” Ms. Agne said, “but just know that I am here for you every step of the way to answer any questions and I will be your advocate working to achieve your desired outcome.”

Cordell & Cordell has more than 235 attorneys working in more than 95 offices across the United States.

About Cordell & Cordell

Cordell & Cordell exclusively practices domestic litigation and is the largest family law firm of its nature in the United States catering to male clients. Cordell & Cordell’s innovative approach to family law has garnered national coverage from outlets such as The Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, Time magazine, CNN, FOX News, and The Huffington Post. For more information about Cordell & Cordell, please visit CordellCordell.com or call 866-323-7529.

