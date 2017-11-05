ST. LOUIS - Thunderstorms becoming numerous continuing into the early evening is the forecast tonight in the St. Louis region. Highest severe weather threat is until 7 p.m.

Article continues after sponsor message

The National Weather Service in St. Louis said there is potential for isolated tornadoes during the storm.

Unsettled and increasingly stormy weather is expected today. A cold front will push southeast across the region leading to extensive thunderstorm development roughly along the I-44 corridor in Missouri and I-70 corridor in Illinois.

The thunderstorms will then track southeast across southeastern Missouri and southwest Illinois through the late afternoon and early evening. Some of the storms will likely be severe with large hail and damaging winds.

More like this: