ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service in St. Louis said Saturday morning winter weather advisories are in effect Sunday into Sunday night for a large portion of the region.

A wintry mix of precipitation will overspread the region leading to accumulating ice from freezing rain, and in some locations there will also be accumulations of sleet and snow before the transition to freezing rain, the Weather Service said.

"Our best advice is to avoid travel if possible," the Weather Service said.

The upcoming National Weather Forecast for the St. Louis area is follows:

Tonight

Increasing clouds, with a low around 17. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday

Rain and snow, possibly mixed with freezing rain and sleet before 3 p.m., then rain between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., then rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain after 4 p.m. High near 35. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. Little or no ice accumulation expected. New snow and sleet accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night

Freezing rain before 7 p.m., then rain, possibly mixed with freezing rain between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m., then rain after 8 p.m. Low around 33. South wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90 percent. New ice accumulation of less than a 0.1 of an inch possible.

Monday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43. Light and variable wind.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday

Partly sunny, with a high near 45.

Tuesday Night

A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night

A 30 percent chance of rain, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday

A 50 percent chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 50.

Thursday Night

A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday

A 20 percent chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 29.

