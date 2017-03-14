ST. LOUIS - The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a Freeze Warning in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday for the region.

A hard freeze is expected each night through Wednesday night. Temperatures are expected to fall into the teens on Tuesday night and 20s again on Wednesday night. Sensitive plants and trees that started early growth because of the above normal temperatures in February and early March may be damaged or killed.

Precautions are encouraged for any plants or trees that can be helped. A Freeze Warning means these conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.

It is encouraged that residents have supplies ready to protect what plants or trees they can over the next few days. These supplies include sheets, blankets or frost cloths, lights (old fashioned ones that get warm), wraps for trunks, thermometers, stakes or framework to hold covers off foliage.

Frost cloths come in different weights that can provide 4° to 8° of protection. Because the frost cloth allows some light and air to penetrate, it can stay on plants for a few days at a time. Frost cloth can lay directly on plant foliage. Any plants or small trees that can should be brought inside over the cold nights.

