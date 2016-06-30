ALTON – Along with the two hazardous weather postings released early this morning, the National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued a flash flood watch for portions of Illinois and Missouri.

The watch will be in effect from Saturday morning through Monday morning due to potentially heavy rainfall that will result in flooding in low lying or poor drainage areas. Dangerous flash flooding of smaller creeks and streams as well as significant rises on larger streams and rivers are also possible.

According to the National Weather Service, a flash flood watch is “advanced notice that conditions are favorable that may lead to flash flooding. People in the watch area, especially in flood prone areas, should use this time to make preparations just in case. Stay informed and be ready for quick action if flooding is observed or if a flash flooding warning is issued.”

The following counties in Illinois and Missouri are under watch:

Illinois: Adams, Bond, Brown, Calhoun, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Jersey, Macoupin, Madison, Marion, Montgomery and Pike

Missouri: Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Knox, Lewis, Lincoln, Marion, Monroe, Montgomery, Pike, Ralls, Saint Charles, Saint Louis City, Saint Louis, Shelby and Warren.

