The Mississippi River near Alton was showing some ice on Thursday.

ST. LOUIS - The U.S. National Weather Service in St. Louis has posted a warning that Sunday could be icy around the region.

A period of freezing rain will accumulate on untreated surfaces which will likely cause hazardous travel conditions on untreated roads, the National Weather Service said in an alert.

A wintry mix of precipitation is expected to develop Sunday morning, so hazardous driving conditions are likely, the Weather Service said. Temperatures are forecast to warm above freezing during the afternoon which will change the mix to rain and continue into the evening hours.

Unfortunately, the ground is very frozen from the last two weeks and therefore the rain may continue to freeze on untreated roads, sidewalks, etc., into the afternoon hours, the Weather Service said.

