JERSEYVILLE - Do you have an interest in weather and helping your community? Well, we have an excellent opportunity for you!

The National Weather Service in St. Louis, in coordination with Jersey County Emergency Management Agency, is offering storm spotter classes at Jersey Community High School on February 6th at 6:30 PM. Classes usually take approximately two hours and cover the basics of thunderstorm development, storm structure, the features to look for, and where to find them. They will also cover what, when, and how to report information, as well as basic severe weather safety.

If you would like to assist your local community by becoming a volunteer storm spotter and reporting severe weather to the National Weather Service, or if you simply want to learn more about severe weather, consider attending these informative classes!

More information can be found at https://arcg.is/1y0G1m.

