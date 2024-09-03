EAST ST. LOUIS — This is National Payroll Week, a time to recognize the hard work and dedication of payroll professionals across the U.S. In line with this celebration, East St. Louis School District 189's newest employee, Meagan Garrett, is in the spotlight.

Garrett has joined as the payroll manager at the district's Board of Education Building.

"I chose to work at School District 189 because nobody does it like 189," she said. "There are good people here and it’s a great atmosphere. I’m staying because District 189 puts kids first!"

The East St. Louis School District 189 said Garrett's role as payroll manager is crucial in ensuring the smooth operation of the district’s financial processes, directly impacting the support staff and educators who serve the community’s children.

National Payroll Week, celebrated from September 4 to September 8 this year, aims to highlight the significant contributions payroll professionals make in keeping organizations running efficiently.

