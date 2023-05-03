EDWARDSVILLE – Metro East Humane Society is set to receive a $20,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of their lifesaving work for animals in the Metro East region.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $350 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.7 million pets adopted and counting.

“Our investment in the Metro East Humane Society is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently launched Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet image technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

“This grant will be utilized to purchase a handheld, mobile x-ray machine from Maven Imaging for use in our daily operations between our Edwardsville and Highland, Illinois facilities. This will enable us to faster diagnose, treat, and resolve our pets’ injuries and conditions, not only enhancing their quality of life by providing optimal care, but also adopting them out in less time,” said Anne Schmidt, Executive Director of Metro East Humane Society. “We greatly appreciate the support of Petco Love of our continued work in animal welfare.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Metro East Humane Society is a nonprofit organization that provides shelter, humane care, and adoption services for dogs and cats in a 5-county area in Southwestern Illinois. Since 1986, Metro East Humane Society has worked to enrich the lives of people, cats, and dogs in Madison, St. Clair, Jersey, Bond, and Macoupin counties. In 2022, the nonprofit found forever homes for over 1,550 dogs and cats.

For more information about Metro East Humane Society, visit mehs.org. Learn more about Petco Love here: petcolove.org.

About Metro East Humane Society

Since 1986, Metro East Humane Society has worked to enrich the lives of people, cats, and dogs in Madison, St. Clair, Jersey, Bond, and Macoupin counties. To do this, they operate a no-kill shelter; provide humane medical treatment, vaccinations, and spay/neuter services; educate adults and youth on the humane treatment of animals; build partnerships with community-based organizations, schools, public institutions, private corporations, and elected officials; and respect the public trust through the proper management of their resources. To learn more about MEHS and its services, visit: www.mehs.org.