EDWARDSVILLE - The National Night Out event in Edwardsville continues to develop a positive relationship between police, the community and children.

This year's Edwardsville Police Department National Night Out is set for 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Edwardsville City Park, library grounds at 112 S. Kansas.

The event is free and for all ages.

Edwardsville Police Officer Jason Hunter, the National Night Out coordinator, said the event promotes a positive relationship between the local first responders and the community.

“Military, police and firefighters will be around the park visiting with the community,” he said of the night. “Kids and adults are welcome to explore the fire and police vehicles that will be on site.”

The free festivities include:

Free snow cones

Face painting

Free food and drink

Free large inflatables

Free craft tables for kids

Music

Free photo booth and much more

Please visit https://www.facebook.com/EdwardsvilleNationalNightOut/ for further details and sponsor information.

