National Night Out event in Edwardsville fosters positive interaction between police, community
EDWARDSVILLE - The National Night Out event in Edwardsville continues to develop a positive relationship between police, the community and children.
This year's Edwardsville Police Department National Night Out is set for 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Edwardsville City Park, library grounds at 112 S. Kansas.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The event is free and for all ages.
Edwardsville Police Officer Jason Hunter, the National Night Out coordinator, said the event promotes a positive relationship between the local first responders and the community.
“Military, police and firefighters will be around the park visiting with the community,” he said of the night. “Kids and adults are welcome to explore the fire and police vehicles that will be on site.”
The free festivities include:
- Free snow cones
- Face painting
- Free food and drink
- Free large inflatables
- Free craft tables for kids
- Music
- Free photo booth and much more
Please visit https://www.facebook.com/EdwardsvilleNationalNightOut/ for further details and sponsor information.
More like this: