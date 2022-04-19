ALTON – Alton School District 11 Superintendent Dr. Kristie Baumgartner announced today that National Education Association President Becky Pringle will be making a stop on her "Justice, Joy, and Excellence Tour" this Friday, April 22, 2022.

President Pringle and Illinois Education Association President Kathi Griffin will be visiting two Alton Schools on Friday. The two will be attending a ribbon-cutting for Earth Day at East Elementary and watching a performance by the Alton High School choir and orchestra. Pringle and Griffin are scheduled to arrive at East Elementary at 1 p.m. on Friday.

Over the past year, Becky has been visiting schools across the country meeting with members, and visiting schools.

Becky is a middle school science teacher with 31 years of classroom experience and has distinguished herself as a fierce social justice warrior and defender of educator rights. The National Education Association represents over 3 million members across the country and is the largest labor union in the nation.

The Alton Education Association represents over 675 employees of Alton Community Unit School District #11. The District serves over 6,000 students in the Alton and Godfrey communities.

