EDWARDSVILLE — With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials will observe the National Day of Prayer on Thursday in Madison County online.

“Now more than ever it’s a time for our citizens to gather and pray for our nation,” Chairman Kurt Prenzler said. “Some of us will join together and are inviting the public to watch.”

The observance, which is held across the United States each year on the first Thursday in May, has traditionally taken place on the steps of the Madison County Courthouse.

Elected officials will join Prenzler and the Rev. Danny Holliday of Victory Baptist Church in Alton for a special non-denominational ceremony that the public can watch at noon on Twitch at https://m.twithch.tv/madisoncounty.il.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, those who attend will adhere to social distancing guidelines during the observance.

The National Day of Prayer was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress, and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

“In this time of economic uncertainty and political divisiveness we’re encouraging everyone to lift the county and nation in prayer,” Prenzler said.

