Childhood Obesity

September is National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month, which provides a chance to learn more about this serious health condition. According to Centers for Disease Control, obesity affects nearly 14 million children with nearly 14% of 2-5 year olds considered obese, and teens, with almost 21% of 12-19 year olds struggling with obesity. While there is no simple solution, there are many ways parents, communities, and health professionals can support children on the journey to good health.

Why is this an issue?

Childhood obesity is a public health problem for many reasons. Obese children are at higher risk for developing health conditions like asthma, sleep apnea, bone and joint problems, diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure. Children with obesity can be bullied and are more likely to suffer from social isolation, depression, and lower self-esteem. Obese children are also more likely to become obese adults, leading to lifelong physical and mental health problems.

Factors including eating and physical activity behaviors, genetics, metabolism, and family and home environment, along with community factors may be at play with this health issue. For some children and families, obesity may be influenced by too much time spent being inactive, lack of sleep, lack of places to go in the community for physical activity, easy access to inexpensive/high calorie foods and sugary beverages, and a lack of access to affordable healthy foods.

How do dairy foods play a role?

It’s important to include dairy foods like milk, cheese, and yogurt in the diet as they are packed with essential nutrients. Along with being good sources of protein, zinc and B vitamins, dairy foods are a main source of calcium, a mineral needed for strong bones. Dairy products are considered nutrient-rich foods, and their availability, variety and convenience make them ideal food choices for families looking to build healthy eating habits. “Research affirms dairy’s place in the diet, and importance in growing healthy children,” says Dairy Council nutrition educator and dietitian Erin McGraw. Studies indicate that children who drink milk are more likely to have a lower body mass than non-milk drinkers.

Looking to the Future

Parents, teachers, and health professionals can help prevent obesity and support healthy growth in children in a variety of ways. Identifying what a healthy diet looks like, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, protein, and dairy foods, is the first step. Paying attention to a child’s growth over time can allow parents to address concerns as they emerge with their health professionals. Finally, being a role model with healthy eating and physical activity habits can be a powerful tool. Children are sponges and see everything that adults do.

Addressing obesity can start in the home, but community support calls for a group effort. Communities can ensure that neighborhoods have low-cost physical activity opportunities such as parks, trails, and recreation centers. Health experts can measure children’s weight and height routinely and connect families to nutrition education and healthy weight programs as needed. Schools and childcare centers can adopt practices that support consuming foods from all food groups, including dairy! “Helping children select beverages based on the nutrition content is important” says Dairy Council’s McGraw. When you choose milk, you are choosing 9 essential nutrients, a distinct advantage over the empty calories in sodas,” Working together, communities can help make healthy foods, beverages and physical activity the easy choice for kids, and may help prevent childhood obesity.

For dairy-rich recipes or additional information about St. Louis District Dairy Council visit www.stldairycouncil.org, call (314)835-9668, or e-mail emcgraw@stldairycouncil.org. To learn more about our local dairy promotion efforts in Illinois and Missouri, check us out on Facebook and Instagram at STLDairyCouncil.

Dairy Recipes Pack a Nutrient Punch

National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month is the perfect time to give kid-friendly dishes a try. These simple nutritious delicious recipes can also help your kiddos get the recommended 3 servings of dairy a day!

RICE, CHEDDAR, AND SPINACH PIE

Ingredients:

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 small onion, finely chopped

3 teaspoons of minced garlic

1 10-ounce package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and squeezed dry

3 cups cooked instant or quick-cooking brown rice



Directions:

Preparation and Cooking Time: 45 minutes

Makes 6 servings

Preheat oven to 425°F. Generously coat 9-inch pie pan with cooking spray. Heat oil in large skillet over medium heat. Add chopped onion and cook, stirring frequently until onion begins to brown, about 5 minutes. Add garlic and spinach and continue stirring for 1 minute. Remove from heat and transfer mixture to large bowl. Add rice, cheese, pepper and salt. Stir to combine thoroughly. In medium bowl, whisk eggs and milk together. Pour mixture into spinach-rice mixture, stirring to combine. Transfer to pie pan and smooth top evenly with spatula. Bake until lightly browned, about 25 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes before cutting into wedges.

Nutrition Facts: 340 calories; 14 grams protein; 18 grams fat; 22% DV Calcium

EASY YOGURT CAKE

Cake Ingredients:

1 cup yogurt, any flavor

3 eggs

1/2 cup vegetable oil

3/4 cup sugar

1 1/2 cups flour

1 1/2 teaspoons baking powder

Sauce Ingredients:

1 cup blueberries

1/3 cup sugar

1/2 tablespoon cornstarch

2 tablespoons water

1/2 tablespoon lemon juice

Directions:

Preparation and Cooking Time: 50 minutes

Makes 10 servings

Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees and grease an 8 inch (round) cake pan. In medium bowl, lightly beat eggs with hand-mixer on medium speed; approximately 30 seconds. Add oil, sugar and yogurt; beat for 1 minute until smooth. Add flour and baking powder; beat until well combined; approximately one minute. Pour mixture into greased pan and bake 35-40 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool completely on wire rack, sprinkle with powdered sugar if desired.

Blueberry Sauce:

In medium saucepan, mix berries, sugar, cornstarch, water and lemon juice. Bring to a boil, then lower heat and simmer until desired thickness. Pour into bowl, let cool completely. Serve over sliced cake. Refrigerate remaining sauce for future use.

Nutrition Facts: 310 calories; 4 grams protein; 13grams fat; 9.2% DV Calcium.

Erin McGraw, RD, LD

Nutrition Educator

