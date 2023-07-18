MASON, Mich. - The shooting team at Hardin Calhoun High School won its third consecutive national championship in the USA High School Clay Target League competition, held on July 9 in Mason, Mich.

The Warriors won the title with 494 points, with Rock Creek, Kan., placing second with 488 points, the first team of Ft. LeBoeuf High School of Waterford, Pa., was third with 487 points and both Cedar Vale Dexter High of Cedar Vale, Kan. and Beaver River Central of Castorland, N.Y. tied for fourth with 486 points each.

Both Landon Sievers and Steve Margherio of Calhoun finished in a 19-way tie for first place, with Sievers winning a shoot-off to take the individual championship with 19 points and Margherio coming in second with 18 points in the shoot-off. Bradyn Romsdahl of Comfrey, Minn., High was third with 17 points, fourth place went to Ryan Hanson of Turtle Creek, Pa., High with 16 points and Oliver Cran of St. Croix Central High of Hammond, Wis. rounded out the top five with 15 points.

Audrey Gordon of Piasa Southwestern came in 11th with eight points in the shoot-off, while Wyatt Sibley of the Warriors was 12th with seven points. Another Illinois shooter, Chance Borries of Teutopolis, tied for 16th with four points.

Gordon won the girls' division of the championships, with Calhoun's Alyssa Bonner placing fourth and Cara Whitlock of Carrollton was 17th in the field.

Bunker Hill, Collinsville, Greenfield Northwestern and Staunton also had shooters advance to the event. A total of 80 schools from an original field of 240 competed in the national finals.

The local teams qualified for the national event in the Illinois State High School Clay Target League championships, which were held in June at Bunker Hill.

