National Breast Cancer Awareness Month At Cleaver & Cocktail.

ST. LOUIS — Throughout National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Cleaver & Cocktail has planned various ways to donate to nonprofits working on expanding breast cancer research and resources available to those impacted by the disease. Having had a Cleaver & Cocktail family member, Lea Del Pietro Doherty, fight their own battle against breast cancer, the restaurant has pulled out the stops and is ready to give to those in need.

For the month of October, the restaurant has created a signature cocktail, the “Pink Drink” 75. Made with Empress Gin, fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, and champagne and topped with a lemon twist, 100 percent of the proceeds from this themed drink will go to the Pink Ribbon Girls.

Founded in 2002 by three breast cancer survivors, Pink Ribbon Girls initially started as a peer support group. Since then, the nonprofit has grown into an organization that provides healthy meals, rides to treatments, housecleaning services, cancer education, and peer support for breast and gynecological cancer patients and their families, independent of age, stage, or socioeconomic status, and free of charge.

Article continues after sponsor message

Cleaver & Cocktail will also be hosting a Dine Out with Komen Night, where 20 percent of the proceeds from the entire night will go to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. You may call Cleaver & Cocktail to make a reservation for that night.

The Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation was founded in 1982 by Nancy G. Brinker, whose sister Suzy lost her three-year battle with breast cancer in 1980. From day one, the foundation’s mission was to save lives by meeting the needs of communities worldwide and investing in breakthrough research to prevent and cure breast cancer. It has invested more than $3.3 billion in research, community health outreach, advocacy, and programs in more than 60 countries.

Cleaver & Cocktail knows the importance of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Lea Doherty was diagnosed with breast cancer on December 5, 2017. Having seen her mother and sister endure breast cancer themselves, Lea had regularly scheduled mammograms every six months and did self-exams at least once a month. However, months after a non-eventful check-up in April 2017, Lea found a lump after conducting a self-exam in late September. In November, she had three biopsies and received an official diagnosis on December 5, 2017. Her mastectomy on December 18 revealed that the cancer had spread to two lymph nodes. After two more emergency surgeries, 16 rounds of chemotherapy, and34 rounds of radiation, Lea’s screening came back cancer-free on October 30, 2018, a date she dubs her “cancer-versary.”