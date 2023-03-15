GRANITE CITY - A live cow, Prairie Farms ice cream, and lots of agricultural education will be featured at the National Agriculture Day celebration at Granite Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. The event will be held on Tuesday, March 21 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. just outside the center, located at 3500 Century Drive in Granite City.

The event is sponsored by Prarie Farms, who will be there with a live cow, Prairie Farms ice cream, and also to provide education to attendees on why agriculture is so important. Activities Director Kennedy Cherry said Prarie Farms eagerly accepted the opportunity to teach Granite City residents about agriculture.

“With it being Granite City and not as rural as some of our surrounding areas, I thought, ‘When’s the last time some of our residents have even seen a cow, if they’ve ever actually got to experience being up close to a cow?’ because a lot of them are more Granite City and St. Louis residents,” she said. “I reached out to Prairie Farms and they absolutely jumped at the opportunity, they thought it was a great idea.

Article continues after sponsor message

“They’re going to do a little bit of teaching with us about the importance of agriculture. Personally, for me, I feel like agriculture’s a big part of our lives, especially being in Illinois, the midwest, we do have a lot of farm fields around us … it’s something that’s closer to my heart and I just love sharing that with everybody.”

When she saw National Agriculture Day coming up on her calendar, Cherry said, “I have to make sure the residents remember basically why we have food. We’re not out foraging anymore, we have someone that’s doing that for us, and that’s very important.”

To learn more about Granite Nursing & Rehab, visit their Facebook page or their website at granitenursingandrehab.com.

More like this: