Couples names: Nathaniel & Jacqi

City: St. Louis

Article continues after sponsor message

Date met or started dating: June 30, 2012

Date married: March 7, 2014

What makes your relationship special? How we met on the river boating in Nathaniel’s words… It was a hot and steamy day on 30 June 2012 I sat on the beach of enterprise island arguably the most romantic place in the world as the sun was setting and tequila bottles where drain a magical moment happened Jacqi gazed to the west and the sky lit up like the gates of heaven. she noticed an incredibly chiseled tattoo country boy practicing synchronize swimming techniques in the deep blue waters of the mighty Mississippi River. he had the look of both predator and prey. the sunshine rays glistened off his freshly Crisco oiled skin. she knew that this was no ordinary boy. at that exact moment Nathaniel looked East as an angel appeared in the horizon. her hair sparkled in the summer sun and her hair resembled the tail of the most beautiful Clydesdale. her Absolutely stunning body was so perfect it literally shined through her yellow bikini. She has a smile that was so breathtaking it could put a man in rehab. They both know the time to act was now. With the wink of an eye and the exchange of Facebook information the universe made the worlds perfect couple. We will forever be in love.

Share a memory you have made together: We love boating on the river so much we named our son River. He is 8 years old.

More like this: