EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville High School's Nathan Greenland is the Edwardsville Rotary Club Student Month.

Shown in the photo are Rotarian Ann Tosovsky, the nominating teacher Grace Bannon, Greeland and his mother, Tina Clayton.

The Edwardsville Rotary Club recognizes a student each month from September through May of the school year. Edwardsville High School staff chooses one of the monthly winners to receive the annual EHS Rotary Club Scholarship. The awards have been given since 1996 and the club has given more than $28,000 in scholarships to date.

