EDWARDSVILLE - Nathan Butler is a busy young man this spring for the Metro East Lutheran Knights baseball and track and field teams.

On the baseball team, Butler is a shortstop/pitcher and is captain of the team. He is also a star of the Knights' track and field team and recently won the Madison County Meet in the 110-meter high hurdles and tied for first in the high jump. Nathan has exceptional speed and agility. Nathan is the Metro East Lutheran Male Athlete of the Month.

He said he wanted to thank his parents, his sister, and all the coaches he has had through the years. He has played for Team Illini, The Eagles, and Wolverines in baseball outside his time with the Knights.

“I am blessed to have had wonderful coaches all my life,” he said. “I have loved the game of baseball since I started playing in the East Alton Recreational League when I was four years old.”

“I am in two sports in the spring and it has taught me good study and time management skills. I am proud to say that I am a straight-A student.”

He plans to attend the University of Missouri and his goal is to major in nuclear medicine. He said he has never made a B on a report card, an astounding feat with his athletic schedule. Nathan has also played soccer and football at one time in high school.

Nathan is a two-time Small Schools Madison County 110-meter high hurdle champion. He picked up the high jump about four weeks ago and now has a tie for the high jump championship under his belt. He is ranked 12th in the state in the IHSA Class 1A high hurdles event, so he has high hopes as the post-season looms ahead in the near future.

