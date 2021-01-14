ALTON - Alton’s Nate Keener is running for Alderman because he believes that the people of Ward 7 deserve to have a voice in city government, to be regularly updated on issues impacting them, to be treated with respect and given honest answers, and they deserve an alderman who will fight for them.

Keener and his wife Emily moved to Alton to start their family in 2015 and have enjoyed getting to know their neighbors in Ward 7. If you have not met Nate yet, you will soon.

Keener is employed at Lewis and Clark Community College as the Director of Sustainability. He has earned close to $1 million in grants and has helped save the college tens of thousands of dollars in utility bills while reducing greenhouse gas emissions. He has served on the board of Alton Main Street, promoting local businesses. He volunteers on political campaigns and currently serves as an Alton precinct committeeperson.

When speaking to the people of Ward 7 he hears about the local problems that need to be addressed. “The people frequently point out the poor quality of the roads and stormwater infrastructure. The roads in Ward 7 are falling apart and every time it rains, they flood. The people of this community want answers. They deserve an Alderman who will listen to them, fight for what they need, and regularly update them on the progress being made,” says Keener.

Nate believes Alton needs a new ‘Keener’ vision to meet the challenges of this modern era. “We have to stop reacting and start planning. How do we attract and retain new younger residents? How do we grow businesses right here in Alton? A competent vision informs these answers, and I’m excited to get to work with the Council and City Hall to start plotting the course for the future of Alton,” says Keener.

Like many of us, Nate Keener is happy to leave 2020 behind and march into the new year working for the people of Alton, Ward 7, his friends, and neighbors.

