Couples names: Nate & Kari Alderfer

City: Greenfield

Article continues after sponsor message

Date met or started dating: August 1, 2014

Date married: September 26, 2015

What makes your relationship special? She is a great mother to our children and I could not be more blessed.

Share a memory you have made together: We took our kids on a side by side trip to the creek and the kids saw a snake and would not get back in the water.