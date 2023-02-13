Nate & Kari Alderfer's Love Story
February 13, 2023 10:43 AM
Couples names: Nate & Kari Alderfer
City: Greenfield
Date met or started dating: August 1, 2014
Date married: September 26, 2015
What makes your relationship special? She is a great mother to our children and I could not be more blessed.
Share a memory you have made together: We took our kids on a side by side trip to the creek and the kids saw a snake and would not get back in the water.