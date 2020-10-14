ALTON - Congratulations to Natashia Womack of Occupational Health, center, who is Alton Memorial Hospital’s October Employee of the Month.

Article continues after sponsor message

Her co-workers say “Natashia is an amazing employee! Her number one concern is ALWAYS the employees. Natashia took on the OH office in January 2020, and just a couple of months later the pandemic turned our world upside down.

Natashia continues to do whatever it takes to keep AMH aligned with all BJC OH protocols. With her welcoming smile and calm, warm demeanor, Natashia is a source of credible information, as well as a source of comfort, support, and understanding. AMH is truly blessed to have such a dedicated employee!”

More like this: