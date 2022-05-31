Nascar Cup Series Driver Daniel Suárez To Visit Fairmont City Library Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. ST. LOUIS - NASCAR Cup Series driver Daniel Suárez will visit with students at the Fairmont City Library on Friday, June 3, at 12 p.m. The library is located at 4444 Collinsville Road in Fairmont City, Illinois. The visit is expected to run from 12 p.m. to 12:40 p.m. CDT. Article continues after sponsor message Mayor Michael Suarez will welcome Daniel to Fairmont City and the native of Monterrey, Mexico, will tell his story to the children in both English and Spanish. The library is located five minutes from World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois. Suárez drives the No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Trackhouse Racing, which is owned by St. Louis native Justin Marks and Grammy Award-winning rapper Pitbull.

Suárez, 30, embarked on a motorsports career in Mexico at age 13, racing go-karts. He won the Mexican national go-kart title in 2004 and 2008 and also competed in Spain and Italy. He graduated to the NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series (4-cylinder cars) in 2009. Suárez launched his career in the United States in NASCAR’s K&N Pro Series East and West in 2012 and he was selected to compete in NASCAR’s Drive for Diversity program in 2013.

Suárez’s career took off in 2014. He competed in the full schedule of the NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series. That same year, he made his debut in NASCAR’s Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series, as well as the ARCA Menards Series.

His achievements led to a full-time Xfinity Series ride with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2015 and he won the Rookie of the Year title. On June 11, 2016, he became the first Mexican-born driver to win a NASCAR national series race (Michigan).

Suárez won the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship – the first Latin American, as well as the first NASCAR Drive for Diversity graduate, to win a NASCAR national series title.

He made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2017, driving for Joe Gibbs Racing. Suárez drove for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2018-2019 and joined the fledgling Trackhouse Racing team full-time in 2021.

Suárez will compete in the inaugural NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300 presented by TicketSmarter at World Wide Technology Raceway on Sunday, June 5.