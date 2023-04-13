EDWARDSVILLE - Timothy Banowetz, who is serving a 70-year sentence for the murder of attorney Randy Gori, had an appearance via video Thursday morning from Pontiac Correctional Center with Circuit Judge Kyle Napp. Banowetz has filed a motion to withdraw his guilty plea.

Banowtez entered a guilty plea in October 2021 to one count of first-degree murder and two counts of armed robbery. Judge Napp sentenced Banowetz to 70 years in prison in December 2021.

Gori was found deceased at his Edwardsville home on Jan. 4, 2020. He died from multiple stab wounds. Gori's two children who were ages 15 and 13 were held captive and tied up at the time of the murder. The family had been out for dinner when they returned home and were met by Banowetz, who appeared to have a gun and forced them to the ground, then later in the house the children were tied up and Gori murdered.

Banowetz was found later by law enforcement in the woods with blood on his clothing.

Brian Brueggemann, Madison County State's Attorney's communications director, said the following:

"The judge asked if Banowetz needs counsel to represent him, and he said he does. Circuit Judge Kyle Napp said she will be naming a court-appointed attorney to represent him. She will schedule a status hearing and later will schedule a hearing on our motion to dismiss his motion to withdraw the plea."

