ALTON - Naomi Fader is the Art Fahrner Edward Jones Alton High School Remarkable Redbird of the Month.

Fader created the design that was chosen for the Veteran's War Memorial sculpture that will be constructed in front of Alton High School. Naomi is extremely hard working and creative.

Fader has artwork selected for the upcoming Southwestern Art Conference. Naomi is very active in school playing volleyball while being involved in many clubs and organizations. She is truly remarkable always showing strength and exemplifying kindness, integrity, and positivity. She has such an eye for detail and design. She is such an incredible student and an all-around great person.

