EDWARDSVILLE - Nancy Werden has been hired as the new principal of Worden Elementary for the 2022-2023 school year, the Edwardsville Community Unit School District #7 announced today.

The hiring was approved on March 28, 2022, by the District #7 Board of Education.

Werden will assume her role for the 2022-2023 school year.

Werden will replace Dr. Beth Renth, who will be stepping down as principal at Worden Elementary School at the end of this school year, and then retiring in December 2022.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Ms. Werden is an experienced educator who brings a wealth of talent and skill to this position,” said Edwardsville School District Superintendent Dr. Patrick Shelton. “We look forward to seeing our staff and students at Worden Elementary thrive under her leadership.”

Werden has spent much of her career at Staunton CUSD 6 as a teacher, elementary and junior high principal, educational services coordinator, and interim superintendent over the past 27 years. She has worked in various academic programs and carried out and worked to implement programs and procedures aligned to the district’s mission and vision.

“I am honored to be selected as the new principal of Worden Elementary School and look forward to meeting all the students, staff, families, and community members,” said Werden. “My goal is to ensure that everyone is excited to come to school every day, to be proud of their achievements, and to celebrate our accomplishments with the community.”

Werden holds a bachelor’s degree in biology, a master’s degree in educational leadership, and a specialist's degree – all from SIU Edwardsville. She is currently pursuing her doctoral degree, also from SIUE.

More like this: