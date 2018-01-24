HIGHLAND PARK- Following today's reports that Jeff Sessions and the U.S. Justice Department would attempt to subpoena documents from municipalities like Chicago proving they are not withholding information about the immigration status of individuals in custody, Illinois Attorney General Candidate Mayor Nancy Rotering released the following statement:

Article continues after sponsor message "Donald Trump and Jeff Sessions continue to try to punish cities and states that stand up to their racist policies. The accusations from this administration that "sanctuary" jurisdiction policies are to blame for crime and violence belies the truth. Instead, Trump and Sessions are undermining the trust and rapport required between immigrant populations and our local police to effectively create safer neighborhoods. As Attorney General, I would follow suit with the likes of Lisa Madigan in pushing back on these federal attacks on our communities."

Earlier this month Rotering voiced her support for Attorney General Lisa Madigan and the 14 other State Attorneys General for filing an amicus brief challenging Trump's previous efforts to withhold federal law enforcement grants. [1] [1] MADIGAN FILES AMICUS BRIEF TO PROTECT PUBLIC SAFETY INITIATIVES FROM FEDERAL FUNDING CUTS, January 5, 2018, http://www.illinoisattorneygeneral.gov/pressroom/2018_01/20180105b.html