GODFREY - The trademark theme song for the long-time 1970s to 1980s television series “Cheers,” was “Where Everybody Knows Your Name.”

Jim Eppel, owner of Eppel’s Pantry at 1918 West Delmar in Godfrey, appears to be doing a slight take of that slogan with his “Nametag Thursday.” Once a month on Thursdays, Eppel plans to provide nametags for those who saunter into the convenience store/deli.

“Everybody who comes through the front door on those Thursdays will get a name tag,” he said. “I will say what is your name and I will write their name on a special name tag, peel it off and put it on them. I did it this past Thursday. We plan to do it again today. Sometimes I got a blank look, but it turned out it is a way of everybody getting to know everybody else. I am hoping others in the area may do something like this. I hope this starts something unique for the region.”

After today, Eppel will do “Nametag Thursday” again on the week before Thanksgiving, then from then on the last Thursday of each month.

He told of an experience with the crew from Lenhardt Tree Service last Thursday when he did the nametag day.

“I did a soft launch and all of sudden some Lenhardt tree service guys and someone from a salon were calling each other by their first name. I think people may leave this on when they go back to work and then people at their work will ask, ‘What do you have on your shirt?’ and that will start them talking.”

Jim said he learned the names of a couple of older and long-time customers that he honestly didn’t know because of the new tags.

The idea for “Nametag Day” came from one of Jim’s friends at his pantry. The friend said he saw the same thing once on the popular television show “Seinfeld” where the mayor had staff wear nametags for better communication.

Eppel has already partnered with some other businesses as sponsors and plans to have the “Nametag Thursday” each month. Today, he will give out hot dogs.

Eppel’s pantry is serves breakfast and dinner cooked food in addition to the convenience store. He said he has been serving warm food for about five years.

So far, he said he loves his “Nametag Thursday” and hopes it catches on as a permanent fixture of the business.

“It is creating chatter in the community and that is what we are looking to get,” he said. “Again it is something that creates interaction from people and I think that is good.”

