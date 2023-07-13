EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn has released the identity of the three victims of the fatal Greyhound Bus crash that happened on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Silver Lake Rest Area, on Interstate 70, Highland.

The first victim has been identified as Juan E. Vasquez-Rodriguez, 34, of Passaic, N.J. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Madison County Coroner’s Office Investigator Kelsey Jones at 3:15 a.m. on July 12, 2023. An autopsy examination was conducted on the decedent and the preliminary findings showed that he sustained craniocerebral, thoracic and abdominal blunt trauma as a result of the crash.

The second victim has been identified as Buford Paya, 71, of Supai, Ariz. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Madison County Coroner’s Office Investigator Kelsey Jones at 3:16 a.m. on July 12, 2023. An autopsy examination was conducted on the decedent and the preliminary findings showed that he sustained blunt head trauma as well as thoracoabdominal blunt trauma as a result of the crash.

The third victim has been identified as Bradley D. Donovan, 47, of Springfield, IL. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by Madison County Coroner’s Office Investigator Kelsey Jones at 3:20 a.m. on July 12, 2023. An autopsy examination was conducted on the decedent and the preliminary findings showed that he sustained thoracoabdominal blunt trauma as a result of the crash.

Nonn said that a final cause of death will be issued for the three victims upon completion of routine toxicological testing for drugs and alcohol. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office said they would like to extend their deepest condolences to the families of the victims during this tragic time.

The Illinois State Police (ISP) continues to investigate the crash, which occurred at 1:54 a.m. on July 12, 2023, involving a Greyhound passenger bus and three commercial motor vehicles on Interstate 70 westbound, near the entrance ramp to the Silver Lake Rest Area at milepost 27 in Madison County.

I-70 westbound lanes were shut down by first responders to access and transport injured patients to area hospitals but were reopened around 7:45 a.m.

More than a dozen passengers were injured in the crash and required transport to area hospitals.

