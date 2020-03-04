LINCOLN - The names of the victims in the small 2013 Cessna 172 airplane crash that occurred at 8:49 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, on Interstate-55 at Milepost 126, Logan County, have been released.

The deceased are as follows:

PILOT:

Mitchell W. Janssen, 22-year-old male of Princeville, IL (Deceased)

PASSENGER(S):

Matthew R. Hanson, 33-year-old male of Pulaski, WI (Deceased)

Kevin G. Chapman, 30-year-old male of Urbana, IL (Deceased)

PRELIMINARY ILLINOIS STATE POLICE REPORT:

At approximately 8:49 a.m. on March 3, 2020, a small airplane crashed on I-55 at M/P 126 near Lincoln IL. The plane became fully engulfed upon impact in the middle of the interstate. Multiple agencies responded to the scene to assist. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) responded and is investigating the crash. I-55 S/B traffic was diverted at M/P 126 into Lincoln, IL by IDOT.

The airplane departed the Central Illinois Regional Airport in Bloomington, IL., on March 3, 2020. Normal traffic flow resumed at approximately 2:30 p.m. No additional information will be disseminated.

