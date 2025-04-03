Our Daily Show! NAGBC Spotlight: Asbury Village!

GODFREY – Representatives of Asbury Village and the North Alton-Godfrey Business Council (NAGBC) stopped by Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com to share the exciting opportunities available at the senior living facility and what sets the Village apart.

Asbury Village Executive Director Anita Martinez was joined by Board President Steve Schwartz for the latest NAGBC Spotlight segment highlighting the local business community.

“One of the key components for the Village that really makes us different … is our spiritual wellness,” Martinez said. “We are non-denominational and we really do embrace all aspects of faith – but there’s fun in faith, too.”

In addition to their holistic, spiritual approach to wellness with Bible study sessions and more, Martinez said Village residents also enjoy trips to the local movie theater, dinner outings, and more. She praised the work of Asbury staff, including their Chaplain, who help guide and facilitate spiritual care.

She emphasized that Asbury Village has different areas with certain accommodations to suit every type of lifestyle need. Whether residents are seeking a main building unit or a villa with a carport, Asbury has options available at a range of different price points.

Above all, Martinez noted residents still retain their independence, free to have fun inside or outside of the Village.

“The village still allows that independent lifestyle – you can drive, you can go do what you want,” Martinez said. “We had a couple that met at the village and just went on a six-month, around-the-world tour, went on a cruise around the world.”

Schwartz added that the Village has a series of capital improvement projects in the works, including upgrades to the front entrance and more throughout the facility. He said promoting a sense of independence and activity is key to welcoming those who may be hesitant about transitioning into a senior living facility.

“We understand that [for] some individuals, moving into a senior community, it’s a hard decision sometimes,” he said. “We want to make those individuals that come in have an active life, and so that is one of our missions – to give the seniors an active life so they can enjoy life.”

In addition to their dedicated employees, Martinez also spoke highly of their partnership with the NAGBC, noting it has opened doors to fostering community connection.

“The Business Council has been so welcoming,” Martinez said. “I’ve been with the village now nine years, but it feels like nine days. I remember the council just opening doors and allowing me as the Executive Director to get to know the community.”

Schwartz, who also serves as President of the NAGBC, said Asbury Village’s inclusion on the council contributes to a wide range of business types represented on the NAGBC.

“It’s a great organization and every group is really well-represented,” he said. “You see individuals from every industry in the area, and it’s great networking.”

In addition to their regular monthly meetings, Schwartz said the NAGBC also regularly gets involved in the community. Among their offerings are the annual Breakfast with Santa event, beautification efforts along the North Alton Business Corridor, and more.

To learn more about Asbury Village and the NAGBC, see the full NAGBC Spotlight segment at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

