COLLINSVILLE - Jack Nafziger, a senior forward, scored 13 points, the bench provided a spark with 14 points, and Edwardsville went on a 19-0 run, holding Oakville without a basket for over 10 minutes in the second half, to take a 48-40 win in the consolation bracket quarterfinals at the 36th Collinsville Praire Farms Basketball Classic Saturday afternoon in the auxiliary gym of Vergil Fletcher Gym.

The Tigers were also able to limit their turnovers as well, and played well overall, bouncing back from a heartbreaking loss in the first round to Decatur Eisenhower.

"I thought we did a lot of things good," Tiger head coach Dustin Battas said. "We made a lot of shots, and we took care of the ball. We did a lot of things well, and we had 14 points from the bench, which always helps."

Nafziger continues to be a big breakout player for the Tigers, and has practiced very well, and is about to have a big breakout game soon.

"Jack Nafziger had 13 points, and he's shooting the ball great in practice," Battas said. "and it's only a matter of time before he does it in a game, so I'm not surprised that he did well."

The Tiger players came out for their pregame walk through ready to go, and it translated very well during the game.

"Our guys showed up to practice early," Battas said, "and ready to go. Our guys were happy we had a game to play."

In addition to Nafziger's 13 points, Nic Hemken had 10 points and Brendan Weller scored nine before having to come out due to an arm injury. The Tigers were also able to put the game away late by going six-of-11 from the line.

The Tigers advanced to play against Quincy in the consolation bracket semifinals, and before that game, Battas felt one of the key to that game would be how well Edwardsville took care of the ball and avoid excessive turnovers.

"They're really good this year," Battas said about the Blue Devils, one of Illinois' --- and the nations – greatest high school basketball program. "Guarding them will be a real challenge, and taking care of the ball. We think if we do that, it'll give us a chance to win."

