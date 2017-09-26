SPRINGFIELD - On Monday, September 11, the Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) successfully transitioned the Unemployment Insurance (UI) tax process over to the MyTax Illinois portal. By working with the Illinois Department of Revenue (IDOR), more than 350,000 Illinois employers can now take advantage of MyTax Illinois to handle all State of Illinois tax processes.

As soon as MyTax Illinois was available, Illinois employers began filing their monthly and quarterly wage reports, making tax payments and requesting refunds, all online. So far, more than 15,000 wage reports have been filed, about $3,000,000 in tax payments have been processed and nearly 700 electronic requests for refunds have been received.

The response from the employer community has been both positive and supportive of the modernization effort, which is a much improved tool for employers to better manage their UI tax payments.

“We’re pleased IDES was able to provide a seamless way for Illinois business owners to pay their UI taxes,” said Rob Karr, president and CEO of the Illinois Retail Merchants Association.

Looking ahead, final August UI wage reports are due by Monday, October 2.

“We would suggest that you avoid the filing rush and set up your MyTax Illinois account now if you haven’t already and begin to file,” said IDES Director Jeff Mays. “We strongly recommend that you not wait until the end of the month.”

For the latest transition information, please visit the IDES Employer Update website www.ides.illinois.gov/MyTaxUI. If you have any questions, please call the IDES Employer Hotline at (800) 247-4984.

